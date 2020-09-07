Protesters to gather at Orlando City Hall and demand justice for Salaythis Melvin

Protesters will gather outside of Orlando City Hall on Monday to demand justice for Salaythis Melvin.

Salaythis Melvin was a 22-year-old shot and killed by a deputy outside of the Florida Mall on August 7th. A deputy reportedly pursued Melvin and shot him in the back, killing him. The arrest affidavit claims that Melvin had a stolen gun.

However, his family claims that Melvin is not the person they were looking for and that he was not a threat.

"We need justice for Salay. We need him in jail because you wrongfully killed him," said Melvin's cousin, Sixx Jones. "You had no reason to kill him because he's not who you're looking for."

The protesters will gather in Downtown Orlando at 5 p.m. on Monday.

