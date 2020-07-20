Expand / Collapse search

Protesters interrupt Gov. Ron DeSantis while speaking in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The governor was at OneBlood's headquarters in Orlando to urge Floridians to give blood and provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday.

Less than five minutes into the remarks, a small group of men began chanting "Shame on you," demanding DeSantis to resign.

Law enforcement escorted the men out of the press conference inside the lobby of the OneBlood headquarters, but the men continued chanting and banging on the windows outside.

A few minutes later, a single protester, still inside, also began yelling.

He was escorted out as well.

The yelling outside lasted for the majority of the press conference.