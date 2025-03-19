Protecting your home from wildfires as hot, dry conditions cover Central Florida

The Brief Wildfires are spreading across Central Florida, prompting officials to warn homeowners to take precautions. Experts recommend clearing vegetation, maintaining gutters, and using fire-resistant materials. With dry conditions expected to continue, residents are urged to prepare before it's too late.



With wildfires raging all across Central Florida, homeowners are taking steps to prep their property before it’s too late. Just this week, fires ignited near Kennedy Space Center, Osceola, and Brevard counties.

What we know:

Wildfires are spreading across Central Florida, with fires reported near Kennedy Space Center, as well as in Osceola and Brevard counties. Officials warn that conditions are dry, making it critical for homeowners to take preventive measures to protect their properties.

What we don't know:

The exact number of homes at risk and how long these fires will persist remains uncertain. Additionally, the long-term impact of the La Niña weather pattern on fire conditions is still unclear.

The backstory:

Homeowners like Carleton Bailie, who lives in Canaveral Groves, are taking proactive steps to fireproof their homes. Experts recommend clearing overgrown vegetation, keeping plants at least 25 feet from structures, and using fire-resistant materials like gravel instead of mulch. Pine trees and dry brush are major hazards, and homeowners are urged to maintain gutters and attic vents to prevent embers from entering homes.

Big picture view:

With Florida experiencing dry conditions due to La Niña, officials expect the wildfire threat to persist. Residents are urged to prepare now rather than wait until a fire is imminent. Fire safety organizations, such as Firewise USA, provide free resources to help homeowners mitigate fire risks. You can find information by clicking HERE.

What they're saying:

Canaveral Groves homeowner Carleton Bailie has a large bush growing right next to his home. It’s way too close to his wood-framed home, so if the bush caught fire, it could easily catch the home on fire next.

"You have to stay vigilant," said Bailie.

He’s on alert after seeing fires breaking out all over Central Florida this week.

"One minute it’s a mile from here. If the wind changes, it’s across the road, and it’s in your backyard," he added.

His backyard looked pretty good on Wednesday — he didn't have a lot of dead brush back there, but in the front of his house some dead branches in a pile needed to go.

"Preparing your property, making sure overgrowth is taken down," is important, according to Matthew Luisi who’s the assistant chief of fire operations for Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Luisi says homeowners should also keep all plants away from their home, so Carleton’s aloe garden may need to move.

"We recommend you keep all those things 25 – 25 feet away from the structure," said Luisi.

Something Bailie can control is clearing out gutters and covering any attic vents with filters so burning embers can’t get inside.

"Next time, I go up to clean the gutters out, I’ll have to check and make sure," he said about adding filters to his vents.

Carleton and Esther went over a checklist together while surveying his home. It’s put out by Firewise USA and is free to download right now if you want a visual guide to how you can prep your home.

"It’s going to continue to get worse. We’re in a La Niña weather pattern so that typically keeps the rain away for this time of the year," said Luisi.

Now is the best time to prepare to fireproof your home before it’s too late.

"Start at the house and work your way out," concluded Carleton.

Carleton said he’s also working on packing his fire "go bag" right now. He’ll make sure to have his medicine, some food and medicine for his pets in that bag if he ever has to leave his home.