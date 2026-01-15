Prosecutors: Betting scheme bribed dozens of players to rig NCAA, Chinese basketball games

The Brief Federal prosecutors charged 26 people in a sprawling scheme to fix college and Chinese basketball games. More than 39 NCAA players were targeted with cash bribes to underperform, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing and highlights growing risks tied to legalized sports betting.



Federal prosecutors say a wide-ranging gambling scheme that manipulated college and international basketball games involved dozens of players, millions of dollars in wagers and bribes, and extended across multiple seasons and countries.

Authorities described the case as one of the most significant sports betting conspiracies uncovered since the expansion of legalized gambling in the United States.

What we know:

An indictment unsealed in federal court in Philadelphia charges 26 defendants with crimes including bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy for their alleged roles in a betting scheme that targeted NCAA men’s basketball games and contests in China’s Basketball Association. More than a dozen of the defendants were college basketball players, prosecutors said, some of whom attempted to fix games as recently as January 2025.

According to prosecutors, gamblers recruited players to intentionally underperform — by missing shots, limiting scoring opportunities or sitting out portions of games — in exchange for cash payments. The gamblers then placed bets against those players’ teams, defrauding sportsbooks and other bettors.

Authorities said the scheme ultimately involved more than 39 players from at least 17 NCAA Division I men’s programs and affected more than 29 games. Payments to players typically ranged from $10,000 to $30,000 per game, while fixers wagered millions of dollars and earned what prosecutors described as substantial profits.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors said the indictment outlines the involvement of additional players and associates who were not charged, and the investigation remains ongoing. It is unclear how many players or teams could still face charges or sanctions, or whether additional indictments will be filed.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The full financial impact on sportsbooks and bettors has not been disclosed, and authorities have not released the names of all schools connected to targeted games beyond those already cited in court filings.

The backstory:

The case is the latest in a series of gambling-related scandals that have emerged since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 decision allowing states to legalize sports betting. That ruling led to rapid growth in legal wagering nationwide, along with increased scrutiny of athletes, leagues and betting activity.

It follows federal crackdowns on illegal gambling tied to professional basketball, lifetime NCAA bans of at least 10 players for betting violations, and bribery charges against two Major League Baseball players accused of aiding gamblers.

Timeline:

Prosecutors said the scheme began in 2023 with two rigged games in the Chinese Basketball Association. After those efforts succeeded, the fixers expanded to NCAA games, with activity continuing through the 2023–24 season and into January 2025.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

By the end of the Chinese league’s 2022–23 season, fixers allegedly placed nearly $200,000 in bribe payments and shared gambling proceeds into the Florida storage locker of former NBA player Antonio Blakeney, who later became one of the defendants.