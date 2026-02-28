1 killed after SUV slams into parked cars in Orange County: Officials

article

A fatal crash remains under investigation after a vehicle veered off the roadway and struck multiple objects and parked cars along Goldenrod Road Saturday afternoon.

According to FHP, a 65-year-old man from Orlando was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV4 traveling northbound on Goldenrod Road just north of Bryan Road, in the outside lane.

Troopers said the vehicle left the roadway to the right, where it struck a sign and a fence.

Reports suggest that the SUV continued into a nearby parking lot, where it collided with two unoccupied parked vehicles.

Emergency responders transported the driver of the Toyota RAV4 to AdventHealth East Hospital for treatment. The driver was later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.