Developing: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office conducts search warrant in Melbourne neighborhood

An active law enforcement presence is underway in a Brevard County neighborhood, Friday morning.

Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's office responded to a Melbourne neighborhood on Feb. 27.

What we know:

The Special Investigations Unit with the Brevard County Sheriff's office responded to a neighborhood in Melbourne – near Ixora Dr W & Ford Cir W – around 9:30 a.m., Feb. 27.

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the neighborhood as deputies worked to serve a search warrant for narcotics.

What we don't know:

It's not known who deputies are seeking at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.