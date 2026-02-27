Expand / Collapse search

Developing: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office conducts search warrant in Melbourne neighborhood

Published  February 27, 2026 10:44am EST
Brevard County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • The Brevard County Sheriff's office responded to a Melbourne neighborhood.
    • It's not known what prompted a response from the sheriff's office at this time.
    • No injuries have been reported at this time.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An active law enforcement presence is underway in a Brevard County neighborhood, Friday morning.

Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's office responded to a Melbourne neighborhood on Feb. 27. 

What we know:

The Special Investigations Unit with the Brevard County Sheriff's office responded to a neighborhood in Melbourne – near Ixora Dr W & Ford Cir W – around 9:30 a.m., Feb. 27. 

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the neighborhood as deputies worked to serve a search warrant for narcotics. 

What we don't know:

It's not known who deputies are seeking at this time. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available. 

