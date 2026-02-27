Developing: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office conducts search warrant in Melbourne neighborhood
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An active law enforcement presence is underway in a Brevard County neighborhood, Friday morning.
Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's office responded to a Melbourne neighborhood on Feb. 27.
What we know:
The Special Investigations Unit with the Brevard County Sheriff's office responded to a neighborhood in Melbourne – near Ixora Dr W & Ford Cir W – around 9:30 a.m., Feb. 27.
Multiple police vehicles were seen in the neighborhood as deputies worked to serve a search warrant for narcotics.
What we don't know:
It's not known who deputies are seeking at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from reporting from FOX 35.