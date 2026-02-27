Deputies arrest driver accused of crashing into patrol cars, fleeing on I-4 in Osceola County

The Brief Osceola County deputies say they've arrested the driver accused of crashing into a patrol car and fleeing the scene earlier this month. Rocci M. Berry Jr. was found asleep in a Tesla that was stopped in the road on Feb. 11, according to the Sheriff's Office. After deputies woke Berry up, he crashed into two patrol cars and led deputies on a chase.



Osceola County deputies have arrested a man accused of crashing into patrol cars, fleeing the scene and then abandoning his car on I-4 in Kissimmee.

Rocci M. Berry Jr., 26, was found asleep in a Tesla that was stopped at a traffic light on Poinciana Boulevard on Feb. 11, according to deputies.

After deputies woke him up, Berry rammed two patrol cars as he fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies used stop sticks to try to stop the car as it approached I-4. The Telsa's tires were damaged, but Berry continued on I-4 before abandoning the card and fleeing the scene on foot, according to deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were able to identify Berry as the driver of the car.

On Feb. 23, less than two weeks after the incident, deputies located Berry at a resident on Tamarind Park in Kissimmee, according to the sheriff's office.

Berry fled the residence through a back door but was met by deputies and a K-9, the sheriff's office said.

Berry was booked into the Osceola County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a police officer, fleeing and eluding, and resisting with violence.

The sheriff's office said Berry has a previous warrant for a violation of a previous DUI arrest.