Orlando bars would require permits, added security in order to serve until 2 a.m. under proposal

Bars in Downtown Orlando could be forced to close at midnight instead of 2 a.m. if a proposed ordinance passes, and they don't get a special permit. The city is also considering blocking any new downtown bars or nightclubs for six months.

City officials met with business owners to talk about the proposed rule change on Tuesday. They say it's in response to violence and criminal activity downtown. However, some businesses think the change would ask them to foot too much of the bill to make the area safer.

"We want downtown to be safer, but a permit isn’t going to change gang violence," said Dave Green from the Orlando Hospitality Alliance. "What really it’s going to take is for the city council and for the mayor to enable our police officers to go out and do their jobs."

To serve past midnight, bars would need to allow the police to decide how much security they should have.

"I think downtown needs more law enforcement, period," said Scott Kotroba who owns a group of bars on Pine Street. "I think that is the big solution to some of the violence we’ve had down here."

Kotroba says he's fine with chipping in to make the area safer but calls the proposed fees exorbitant.

On top of the security they already have inside, bars would have to pay for off-duty police officers to work outside, and it would be up to the police department to decide where those officers patrol downtown.

"For one of our small venues that has 80 people or so, we’re expected to have law enforcement on duty," Kotroba said. "We’re talking in excess of $85-$90,000 over the course of the year just for one venue, and that’s not an expense one venue can maintain."

Kotroba says bars were told each off-duty officer would cost $90 an hour, and they could be on a completely different street. Some believe bars are being asked to carry too much of the responsibility.

"The city of Orlando is just trying to pass the buck here rather than take responsibility," Green said. "They’re trying to make private businesses basically privatize the police force in downtown Orlando."

Bars would also be required to have things like metal detectors and ID scanners to stay open until 2 a.m. In a handout given to businesses Tuesday, the city says there will be some money available to help offset some of the costs.

If the ordinance passes at the next two city council meetings, it could go into effect as soon as February.