Proposed budget cuts could ground NASA's momentum amid global space race

The Brief NASA faces historic budget cuts that could roll funding back to 1961 levels. Officials warn the proposal threatens U.S. leadership in space amid rising global competition. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing for a $10B boost to protect key programs.



NASA could see its largest funding cut in more than half a century under a new federal budget proposal, raising alarm among scientists, lawmakers, and space advocates as global competition in space intensifies.

Agency facing historic budget cuts

What we know:

NASA is facing a proposed budget cut exceeding 25%, which would reduce funding to levels not seen since 1961—the dawn of American human spaceflight. The Planetary Society and multiple elected officials warn this would be the largest financial setback in the agency’s history. The Biden administration's budget plan would significantly scale back NASA’s capabilities just as international competitors, particularly China, expand theirs.

What we don't know:

The proposed cuts have not been finalized, and it remains unclear how much of the original proposal will survive the legislative process. Details on which specific NASA programs would see the deepest reductions have not been fully released, leaving advocates and workers in a state of uncertainty.

The backstory:

NASA has long been a symbol of American innovation and leadership in space. Over the past decade, the agency has pursued ambitious goals, including returning to the Moon and building a permanent lunar outpost. The proposed cuts come at a time when the U.S. is trying to maintain dominance in space amid rising geopolitical tensions and rapid advancements by China.

Big picture view:

With both public and private space efforts surging worldwide, critics say now is not the time to throttle back. Florida, home to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and a hub for aerospace jobs, could be particularly affected by cuts. The concern extends beyond jobs—it’s about America’s ability to lead in space exploration and defense.

What they're saying:

The proposal would slash the space agency’s budget by more than 25%, dropping funding to levels not seen since before human spaceflight began. According to the Planetary Society, the proposed budget would roll NASA’s funding back to 1961 — the year astronaut Alan Shepard became the first American in space.

"This budget is unprecedented in terms of the cuts it proposes and in the radical nature of some of its shifts," said Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy at The Planetary Society. "Levels not seen since before human spaceflight existed."

Florida officials and space industry advocates are also sounding the alarm, calling the proposal a dramatic step backward.

"What is being proposed is a pretty dramatic cut — I think it's up to 26%," said Congressman Mike Haridopolos, who added that the battle for funding in Washington is far from over. "These are just proposals. Nothing has been put into place whatsoever."

The proposed cuts come at a time when international pressure is mounting, especially with China’s rapid advancements in space exploration and technology. Critics argue that shrinking NASA’s budget now would weaken the U.S. position in low-Earth orbit and beyond.

"It does put the nation on a ‘reliance structure' for technologies and capabilities that are, at best, untested, and at worst, nonexistent," added Dreier, warning that America’s leadership in space could be jeopardized.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has introduced a countermeasure in the Senate — a $10 billion funding boost to support key NASA priorities, including the Gateway lunar outpost and operations aboard the International Space Station.

Supporters say maintaining strong investment in NASA is essential for national security, innovation and scientific progress.

"Space dominance is important because we see the nefarious acts done by the Chinese throughout space," Rep. Haridopolos said.

