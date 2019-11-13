Proposed amendment to legalize recreational marijuana a step closer to 2020 ballot

article

Make it Legal Florida on Wednesday announced their effort to provide regulated access to recreational marijuana to adults 21 and older has officially reached the required 76,632 signatures to achieve a judicial review of their constitutional amendment language.

The Make it Legal Florida ballot initiative had gathered a total of nearly 390,000 signatures as of November 13, a majority of which still must be verified.

“We are overwhelmed by the support the Make it Legal Florida effort has received around the state from Florida voters who believe adults should have access to regulated cannabis products,” said Nick Hansen, Chairman of Make it Legal Florida. “We are continuing to deliver signatures for validation, and we are confident we will meet the deadline for Florida’s 2020 ballot.”

Make it Legal Florida was formed as a committee in 2019 for the purpose of proposing a constitutional amendment in 2020 to legalize the adult-use of cannabis in Florida. Specifically, the amendment would allow adults 21 and older in Florida to purchase cannabis for any reason from current and future licensed and regulated Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTCs), as long as it is in childproof packaging and not advertised to anyone younger than 21. Learn more at www.MakeItLegalFlorida.com.

A total of 766,200 verified signatures must be received by February 1, 2020, in order to appear on next year's ballot.