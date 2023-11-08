Prince George's County has been chosen as the location for the next FBI headquarters.

Maryland leaders confirmed with FOX 5 that it will be built on an empty 61-acre plot near the Greenbelt Metro Station.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, a General Services Administration spokesperson said: "GSA determined Greenbelt to be the best site because it was the lowest cost to taxpayers, provided the greatest transportation access to FBI employees and visitors, and gave the government the most certainty on project delivery schedule. It also provided the highest potential to advance sustainability and equity."

"GSA looks forward to building the FBI a state-of-the-art headquarters campus in Greenbelt to advance their critical mission for years to come," GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said. "Thank you to everyone at GSA, DOJ, FBI, Congress, and others who helped reach this important milestone after a comprehensive, multi-year effort."

The decision comes after years of arguments about where the headquarters should be constructed.

It will be a multi-billion dollar project that will take years to build, and must be funded by Congress.

Maryland and Virginia both made a big push to land the headquarters. The finalists were two sites in Prince George's County – Greenbelt and Landover – and one location in Springfield, Virginia. The Obama Administration previously identified the three destinations that were considered for the move.

The J. Edgar Hoover Building is currently home to the FBI. Once declared the world's ugliest building, it opened in 1975.

After nearly two decades of discussion about moving the FBI to a new headquarters, President Biden said in 2022 that the current building can no longer support the long-term mission of the FBI.

At the time, he said there was a critical need for a new HQ.

Members of Maryland’s federal, state, and local governments including Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Governor Wes Moore, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), David Trone (MD-06), and Glenn Ivey (MD-04), and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks released the following statement regarding the General Services Administration’s decision to select Prince George’s County as the home for the new, consolidated FBI headquarters:



"This is a historic moment for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and our nation. For decades, the dilapidated J. Edgar Hoover Building has failed to meet the FBI’s operational needs, which has undermined our national security. The once fabled building has crumbled before our eyes, with nets surrounding the facility for years to protect pedestrians from falling debris. Today’s decision by the General Services Administration (GSA) will ensure we fulfill the FBI’s dire, longstanding need for a new consolidated headquarters that meets the modern-day demands on the Bureau’s work to protect Americans and our nation.



"After a thorough deliberation process and consideration of stakeholder input, the GSA selected the Greenbelt site as the location for the new FBI headquarters. The GSA’s analysis of the facts and its consultations revealed that the Greenbelt site is the most fitting site of the three final candidates when all factors were considered together.



"We agree with the GSA’s determination that based on merit the Greenbelt site is best suited to serve the present and future FBI and the dedicated public servants who work tirelessly to protect America and uphold the law. Considering cost to the taxpayer, equity, construction timeline, transportation access, and the FBI’s mission requirements, we have long believed that Greenbelt is the best site for this crucial facility. We are pleased that the GSA arrived at the same conclusion. Our decades-long, bipartisan effort to bring the Maryland sites’ many merits to the GSA’s attention was never about politics. It was always about making the case for what is best for the FBI, our region, and the country.



"Team Maryland has worked tirelessly to deliver this result together. Our close cooperation will continue as we break ground on this new headquarters and tackle other pressing issues facing Marylanders. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the FBI has the best possible headquarters in the quickest timeframe so that we can facilitate a smooth transition to Prince George’s County. We look forward to building a strong, productive partnership with the Bureau and its staff."

Greenbelt's Mayor Emmett Jordan said: "Our city's unwavering dedication to the welfare of our citizens is the bedrock that ensures our collective progress," said Greenbelt Mayor Emmett Jordan. Working alongside the FBI, Governor Wes Moore, and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, we will drive transformative community development for our region, catalyzing economic growth, opportunities, and social wellbeing for all our residents. This collaborative effort underscores our shared commitment to the FBI's essential mission of protecting our nation."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.