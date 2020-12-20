President Trump returning to Georgia for rally before Senate runoff election

article

President Donald Trump says he will visit Georgia in January to stump for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of the state's Senate runoffs.

Trump made the announcement in a Tweet Saturday night, saying that he will be "having a big rally for them" the day before the runoff election on Jan. 5.

The president described Loeffler and Perdue as "two great people" and said, "we must have a massive victory."

This will be the second rally the president will hold for Perdue and Loeffler during the time up to the runoff. On Dec. 5, Trump made his first political appearance since losing the presidential election to Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Valdosta Georgia.

In the same tweet, Trump also continued his attackers on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, complaining of their treatment of his campaign and insinuating they were Republicans in name only.

Kemp has rebuffed Trump’s call for a special session of the legislature to subvert the election results, while Raffensperger has repeatedly said there is no evidence of systemic fraud or irregularities in the November election.

Previously, the president called Kemp a "fool" and a "clown" and told FOX News that he was "ashamed" to have endorsed him in 2018.

Loeffler and Perdue and running to keep their seats against Democratic challenges Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Republicans need to win one of the two seats for Mitch McConnell to return as majority leader and set the Senate agenda. Democrats must sweep the contests to position Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking vote.

As of Saturday, over 1.1 million Georgians had voted in the Senate runoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.