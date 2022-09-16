President Joe Biden to speak at rally in Orlando

article

President Joe Biden will be in Orlando on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to speak at a rally for the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The president will join Democratic officials and voters to "highlight the choice voters have in the midterms between building an economy that works for working families, and the Republican plan to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block," according to the DNC.

No other information has been released about the event.

This will mark Biden's first trip to Central Florida as president and his second to the Sunshine State following his visit to Surfside following the condo collapse.

President Biden, 79, was supposed to visit Orlando in July, but had to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19.

Six day after Biden recovered from a rebound case, his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, tested positive for COVID-19. She also had to cancel her trip to Orlando where she was to deliver remarks at the welcome event for the Warrior Games at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.