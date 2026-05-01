President Donald Trump in The Villages: Watch live, tickets, what to know
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - President Donald Trump will be in The Villages on Friday. He is expected to deliver remarks at The Villages Charter High School's Middleton Campus.
The President's speech is expected to start around 3 p.m. FOX 35 will live stream his remarks on FOX Local, in the player above, and on YouTube.
Here's everything you need to know.
Where is President Trump speaking? What time?
President Trump's speech will be held at The Villages Charter High School's Middleton Campus's Buffalo Sports Complex.
Venue gates open at 12 p.m.
President Trump is expected to begin talking at 3 p.m.
There is limited parking available.
Are tickets still available?
No.
According to the Florida GOP's website: "The allowed number of signups has been reached!"
It is not known how many people were allowed to sign up. FOX 35 has learned that having a QR code to the event does not guarantee admission.
Once the venue fills up, no one else will be allowed inside, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.
Road closures
The following roads will be closed ahead of President Trump's visit to Florida:
- Dr. Randy McDaniel Way – northern portion blocked between Alder Ave and Gartner Dr/Landstone Blvd Roundabout
- Pettus Parkway
- Golf Cart & Pedestrian access will be permitted
Security: What's not allowed
All guests will go through TSA-level security screenings, the sheriff's office said.
- Aerosols
- Ammunition
- Animals other than service/guide animals
- Bags (NO bags are allowed)
- Balloons
- Bicycles
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Explosives
- Firearms
- Flammable Liquids
- Glass, thermal, or metal containers
- Laser Pointers
- Mace/Pepper spray
- Packages
- Range Finders
- Recreational motorized mobility devices
- Selfie Sticks
- Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4")
- Structures
- Support for signs and placards
- Toy guns
- Weapons of any kind
- Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard
The Source: The information is from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and the Republican National Committee's website.