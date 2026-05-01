President Donald Trump in The Villages: Watch live, tickets, what to know

The Brief President Donald Trump will be in The Villages on Friday, May 1. He's scheduled to talk at 3 p.m at The Villages Charter High School Middleton Campus. Doors open at 12 p.m. RSVP is required, though entry is not guaranteed. Once the venue fills up, people will be turned away, officials said. FOX 35 is prepared to stream the President's remarks live in the video player above. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office warns of several road closures and traffic congestion due to where the event is being held.



President Donald Trump will be in The Villages on Friday. He is expected to deliver remarks at The Villages Charter High School's Middleton Campus.

The President's speech is expected to start around 3 p.m. FOX 35 will live stream his remarks on FOX Local, in the player above, and on YouTube.

Here's everything you need to know.

Where is President Trump speaking? What time?

President Trump's speech will be held at The Villages Charter High School's Middleton Campus's Buffalo Sports Complex.

Venue gates open at 12 p.m.

President Trump is expected to begin talking at 3 p.m.

There is limited parking available.

Are tickets still available?

No.

According to the Florida GOP's website: "The allowed number of signups has been reached!"

It is not known how many people were allowed to sign up. FOX 35 has learned that having a QR code to the event does not guarantee admission.

Once the venue fills up, no one else will be allowed inside, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed ahead of President Trump's visit to Florida:

Dr. Randy McDaniel Way – northern portion blocked between Alder Ave and Gartner Dr/Landstone Blvd Roundabout

Pettus Parkway

Golf Cart & Pedestrian access will be permitted

Security: What's not allowed

All guests will go through TSA-level security screenings, the sheriff's office said.

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Bags (NO bags are allowed)

Balloons

Bicycles

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Flammable Liquids

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Laser Pointers

Mace/Pepper spray

Packages

Range Finders

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Selfie Sticks

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4")

Structures

Support for signs and placards

Toy guns

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard