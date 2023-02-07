Prescribed burn shuts down section of State Road 520 in Orange County

A prescribed burn has shut down State Road 520 in both directions in Orange County due to smoke.

This is happening just south of State Road 528. Smoke is starting to cause reduced visibility in some areas.

Drivers should be aware that you will not be able to pass through the 520 this morning near Hodges Road.

The best alternate route is to take the 528. You can take that to I-95 then be on your way or back toward downtown Orlando.