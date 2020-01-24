Preliminary 4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Barstow, California

article

A preliminary 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck about 14 miles north of Barstow shortly after 7 p.m. with two aftershocks of 2.2 and 2.9 magnitude recorded, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Not only was the quake felt throughout Southern California but people as far out as Las Vegas reported feeling the earthquake, which had a recorded depth of 2.3 miles.

Dr. Lucy Jones with the Caltech Seismological Laboratory tweeted that Friday's earthquake occurred "halfway between 2019 Ridgecrest and 1992 Landers faults."

No further details were immeditely known.

For more information on earthquake preparedness, visit our earthquakes web page at https://www.foxla.com/earthquake-preparedness.