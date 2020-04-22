Preliminary 3.7 earthquake strikes near Inglewood, California

article

A preliminary 3.7 earthquake struck Wednesday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area just north of Inglewood.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday less than a mile south of unincorporated View Park-Windsor Hills, California.

It was recorded at a depth of about 7 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

