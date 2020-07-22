Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits off coast of Alaska

article

A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula. A tsunami warning was issued but has since been canceled.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

Early Wednesday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami warning that was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands had been canceled.

On Kodiak Island, the local high school opened its doors for evacuees, as did the local Catholic school, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

“We’ve got a high school full of people,” said Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak School District. “I’ve been passing out masks since the first siren sounded,” he told the Daily News.

“Everything’s as calm as can be. We’ve got probably 300, 400 people all wearing masks,” he said.

The center said for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.