Powerball: Winning $1 million ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida

No one became a billionaire in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but someone in Florida came pretty close.

According to the Florida Lottery, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers but didn't match the Powerball number to win the billion-dollar jackpot, but the lucky lottery player won the second-tier prize of $1 million.

Saturday's winning numbers are 28, 45, 53,56, 69 and the Powerball 20.

FOX 35 News has reached out to lottery officials to learn the location of the store that sold the winning ticket.

Since there were no winners of the $1.6 billion jackpot Saturday, the jackpot has increased again to a record $1.9 billion.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at 10:59 p.m. ET.