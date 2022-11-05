Central Florida woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot

article

A Central Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning the $15 million Florida Lotto jackpot!

Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the jackpot from the drawing held on July 23. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $9,873,074.

Dubois bought her jackpot-winning ticket from V Discount Beverage at 775 South Nova Road in Ormond Beach.

The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.