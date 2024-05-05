Man killed after losing control of motorcycle in Osceola County: FHP

A man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday night, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill and Harbor roads.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 46-year-old Kissimmee man was traveling southbound on Pleasant Hill Road when he lost control and struck a sign post in the median. The motorcycle then crossed over into the northbound lanes, colliding with a car. As a result, he fell off the motorcycle, FHP said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not hurt.