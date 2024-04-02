Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Orlando as billion-dollar jackpot goes unclaimed

Nobody won Monday night's monster $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but a handful of Americans walked away with a big prize anyway.

Six people took home second tier prizes worth $1 million from Monday's drawing, according to Powerball officials. One of those was sold in Orlando.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: A Powerball ticket is seen on a counter after being purchased in a store on October 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Wednesdays Powerball drawing will be an approximately $1.2 billion jackpot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Expand

The winning ticket was sold at Sedano's at 12981 S. Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Lottery. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers (19-24-40-42-56), but not the Powerball (23).

The historic Powerball jackpot will roll into Wednesday, with an estimated prize worth $1.09 billion.