Powerball jackpot climbs to $775 million after no winner Monday night

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after there was no big winner in Monday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has now grown to an estimated $775 million, according to the Powerball website. The cash option is an estimated $362.5 million.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 5, 18, 26, 47, 59 with a Powerball of 1.

Why is the Powerball jackpot so high?

No one has matched all the numbers since Sept. 6, when two winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas. The winners split a jackpot of $1.787 billion—the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, according to lottery officials.

Powerball: How to play

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.