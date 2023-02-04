Powerball: Central Florida woman wins $2 million on ticket bought at Circle K

article

A Central Florida woman is $2 million richer after claiming her winning ticket from a Powerball drawing from months ago.

Chuwee Gaiwan, of Palm Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Sept. 28, 2022. Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

Gaiwan bought her $2 million-winning Powerball ticket with Power Play from a Circle K convenience store, located at 4950 Babcock Street Northeast in Palm Bay. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $700 million jackpot.