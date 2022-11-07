Powerball: $1 million ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Florida Publix grocery store

article

A spokesperson for the Florida Lottery confirmed Monday morning that a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Hillsborough County.

The quick pick ticket reportedly matched five of the numbers but didn't match the sixth number, which is the Powerball, in the Nov. 5 drawing. The numbers are 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball, 20.

The ticket was sold at the grocery store located at 5052 North US Highway 41 in Apollo Beach, Florida, officials said.

But, that's not all. Officials with the Florida Lottery said 23 other winning tickets were sold in Florida, ranging from $50,000 to $150,000.

Since no one won the billion-dollar jackpot Saturday, there will be another Powerball drawing Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The jackpot has increased to a record $1.9 billion, which has a cash value of $929.1 million.