River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
7
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Powerball: $1 million ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Florida Publix grocery store

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:11PM
Money
FOX 35 Orlando
article

SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar

Expand

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A spokesperson for the Florida Lottery confirmed Monday morning that a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Hillsborough County.

The quick pick ticket reportedly matched five of the numbers but didn't match the sixth number, which is the Powerball, in the Nov. 5 drawing. The numbers are 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball, 20.

The ticket was sold at the grocery store located at 5052 North US Highway 41 in Apollo Beach, Florida, officials said.

But, that's not all. Officials with the Florida Lottery said 23 other winning tickets were sold in Florida, ranging from $50,000 to $150,000.

Since no one won the billion-dollar jackpot Saturday, there will be another Powerball drawing Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET. 

The jackpot has increased to a record $1.9 billion, which has a cash value of $929.1 million. 