Powerball: 24 winning lottery tickets sold in Florida, including one worth $1 million

With no jackpot winner yet in the Powerball, the jackpot for Monday night's drawing has ballooned to a record-setting $1.9 billion (yes, BILLION). If someone wins the jackpot, the lump sum cash option would be $929.1 million, lottery officials said.

There has been no winner since Aug. 6, 2022, which means the jackpot has continued to roll 40 times, according to the Florida Lottery.

While the jackpot remains unclaimed, 24 winning tickets – ranging from $50,000 to $1 million – were sold in Florida for last Saturday's drawing (Nov. 5).

MORE POWERBALL NEWS

Here is where the winning tickets were sold – and how much they were worth, according to the Florida Lottery:

$1 million

Publix, 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach

$150,000

Sunshine, 1601 North State Road 7 in Lauderhill

Publix Liquor Store, 30909 Mirada Boulevard in San Antonio

Customer Service Center, 28211 Paseo Drive in Wesley Chapel

Publix Liquor Store, 2623 Simpson Road in Kissimmee

Publix, 14323 South U.S. Highway 301 in Wimauma

$50,000