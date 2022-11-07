Powerball: 24 winning lottery tickets sold in Florida, including one worth $1 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - With no jackpot winner yet in the Powerball, the jackpot for Monday night's drawing has ballooned to a record-setting $1.9 billion (yes, BILLION). If someone wins the jackpot, the lump sum cash option would be $929.1 million, lottery officials said.
There has been no winner since Aug. 6, 2022, which means the jackpot has continued to roll 40 times, according to the Florida Lottery.
While the jackpot remains unclaimed, 24 winning tickets – ranging from $50,000 to $1 million – were sold in Florida for last Saturday's drawing (Nov. 5).
Here is where the winning tickets were sold – and how much they were worth, according to the Florida Lottery:
$1 million
- Publix, 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach
$150,000
- Sunshine, 1601 North State Road 7 in Lauderhill
- Publix Liquor Store, 30909 Mirada Boulevard in San Antonio
- Customer Service Center, 28211 Paseo Drive in Wesley Chapel
- Publix Liquor Store, 2623 Simpson Road in Kissimmee
- Publix, 14323 South U.S. Highway 301 in Wimauma
$50,000
- Big Bend Fuel, Inc., 6912 Big Bend Road in Gibsonton
- Tom Thumb, 12460 Emerald Coast Parkway West in Destin
- Lotto Discount Liquor, 5839 U.S. Highway 231 in Campbellton
- 7-Eleven, 101 West Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park
- Sunshine Food Mart, 3860 South Highway A1A in Melbourne Beach
- A1 Food Mart, Inc., 5595 Pembroke Road in Hollywood
- 7-Eleven, 1515 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton
- Publix, 15755 Southwest 56th Street in Miami
- CK Mart, 8231 Woodville Highway in Tallahassee
- Publix, 11650 West Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton
- Walmart, 16313 New Independence Parkway in Winter Garden
- Publix, 20711 South Dixie Highway in Miami
- Big Daddy's Liquors, 2988 Southwest 27th Avenue in Miami
- Pembroke Chevron, 8881 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines
- Save Discount, 2793 North Hiawassee Road in Orlando
- 7-Eleven, 1500 West Smith Street in Orlando
- Publix Liquor Store, 7601 Peters Road in Plantation
- Publix, 1850 North Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island