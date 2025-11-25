Postal Service looking for suspected Orlando mail thief; $100K reward

The Brief A man opened mail boxes and stole mail from an Orlando post office, officials said. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to this suspect's arrest and conviction. The incident took place on Nov. 21 around 12:18 a.m. at a post office on Curry Road.



What we know:

A suspect reportedly pried open mailboxes and stole mail from the Ventura Post Office in Orlando on Friday, the United States Postal Inspection Service said.

The incident took place on Nov. 21 around 12:18 a.m. at a post office on Curry Road.

The Central Florida inspection service is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

What you can do:

The inspection service asks that no one attempt to apprehend the suspect. Rather, they call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 asking for Law Enforcement. The reference number for this case is 4453981-MT.

All tips will be kept confidential.