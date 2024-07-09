2 killed, 1 hurt in 'shootout' at Kissimmee apartments, sheriff says

Two men are dead and another is in the hospital following a drug-related "shootout" at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting took place after midnight at the Rapallo apartments located on Marta Circle, near the intersection of W Osceola Parkway and Centerview Boulevard in Kissimmee.

During a news conference, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies responded to the complex after receiving a call of multiple gunshots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they found two men who had been shot lying in the corridor. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

A third man was found in the bushes with a gunshot wound. He is currently in the hospital receiving care. Lopez said he is considered a person of interest in the case.

Deputies believe the incident was drug-related due to the evidence found at the scene. Multiple weapons were also recovered.

Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident and the men were known to each other.

"It was basically a shootout in like the O.K. Corral, you know, and it's crazy because, there are a lot of citizens, people that live here. Thank God there was hardly anyone out there during those hours," Lopez said.

One of the deceased men had recently moved into the apartment complex, Lopes said. The other two were not from the area.

Their identities were not released pending next of kin notification, but Lopez said they are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30.

An investigation is ongoing.