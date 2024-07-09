MasterCraft's 'Surf to Save Lives' raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Seven-time world champion Meagan Ethell trains daily, five days a week, traveling across the country for the sport she loves.

"I started wakeboarding when I was eight years old," Ethell recalls. "I moved down to Florida to pursue my wakeboarding dreams, and then when I was 15, I turned pro."

Ethell has been a professional for 12 years, leading a hectic life.

"When I do get the time to slow down, I really like to help with these causes," she says. "So yeah, this is really amazing."

Surf to Save Lives with MasterCraft and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital provides the perfect opportunity for her to give back.

"We’re basically trying to get people out on the water with their families, and while they’re doing that, simultaneously raise funds for a good cause," Ethell explains.

Josh Palma, a former athlete now working in marketing for MasterCraft, highlights the initiative: "For every minute spent on water sports — wakeboarding, wake surfing, water-skiing, or even tubing— MasterCraft is donating $1 to St. Jude’s. The goal is $75,000."

"We’re a third of the way there," Palma notes.

Anyone can participate by downloading the free app, looking for the surfer icon, hitting start, and tracking their water sports time this summer. The campaign runs until October 1. Ethell hopes this effort will inspire people to give back and ignite a passion for water sports in young girls.

"You can totally do it. If you believe in yourself, you can make it happen. It can be a little intimidating to get on the water for the first time, but once you get up, that feeling is unmatched," she encourages.

For more information, visit the MasterCraft website.