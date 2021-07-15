Possible shark bite in New Smyrna Beach leaves boy with leg injury

article

A spokesperson with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says an eleven-year-old Georgia boy who was visiting New Smyrna Beach sustained a leg injury that may have been the result of a shark bite.

Volusia County flew the red flag on Thursday, reporting that five people were pulled out of the ocean without incident.

A little after 4:30 p.m., a boy was boogie boarding when he was bitten on the leg, presumably by a shark, said Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The shark was not seen," Malphurs noted.

If it is determined to be a shark bite, this would be the eighth one recorded in Volusia County this year.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.