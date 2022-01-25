Portion of US Highway 192 close after car crashes into utility pole

article

Portions of U.S. Highway 192 are closed due to a single-car crash in Kissimmee.

The Florida Highway Patrol and a crew with Osceola County Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Fortune Road around 3:30 p.m.

A vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole, snapping the pole and causing live wires to drop onto the highway. One person was trapped inside the vehicle but was freed and then transported to an area hospital.

Commuters are being told to expect delays and are asked to avoid the area. Visit the SKYFOX Traffic page for an interactive map of reported incidents and delays.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.