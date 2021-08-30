Portion of I-4 in Volusia County blocked after accident, FHP says

The westbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) are shut down in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

They said on Monday morning that all the westbound lanes of I-4 are blocked at mile marker 130, the exit for Interstate 95 (I-95) Daytona Beach, due to an accident with road blockage.

