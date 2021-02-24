Portillo’s postpones opening of new Orlando location

article

If you were counting down the days until you could get your hands on some of Portillo's Chicago-style food, it looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer.

The famous food chain announced that it will be delaying the grand opening of its first Orlando location. The restaurant was scheduled to open on March 2.

"Our restaurant opening date has been postponed until further notice. We will update here as soon as we have a new opening date set!" an update on Portillo's website reads.

In a statement to FOX 35 News, the company said:

"Our buns need more time to steam! We cannot wait to see all our loyal Portillo's fans in Orlando, but as of today, guests will have to wait a little bit longer. We're finishing up construction of our new restaurant and need to postpone the original opening date of March 2nd. Portillo’s thanks everyone for their patience and will be sure to share a new opening timeframe as soon as possible."

No new opening date has been released. Portillo's will be located in The Village at O-Town West in Orlando at 7715 Palm Parkway.

The chain, which originated in the Chicago-area, is known for signature items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

"We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community," Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo previously said. "This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to long-time fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations."

The new location will reportedly be 7,800-square-feet and will include double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios. The interior will be themed liked a diner, paying homage to rock 'n roll.

With this announcement, Portillo's also said that they are hiring about 150 people.

This will be Portillo’s third Florida location and 64th location in the nation. The other two Sunshine State locations are in Tampa and Brandon.

