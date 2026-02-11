Active law enforcement activity near South Daytona Elementary: How this affects school dismissal

The Brief Several streets are shut down near South Daytona Elementary School due to an active law enforcement presence. School officials said student dismissal is impacted. All parents and guardians will need to pick up students inside the school.



Streets near South Daytona Elementary School are currently shut down due to an active law enforcement presence, Wednesday afternoon.

A neighborhood dispute in South Daytona resulted in gunfire on Feb. 11.

What we know:

Law enforcement officials are conducting an active investigation near South Daytona Elementary School, which began around 1 p.m., Feb. 11, the school said in a statement.

Edgewater Police, South Daytona Police and the Volusia County Sheriff's office were seen in the neighborhood near the school. A SWAT unit was in the neighborhood while a Volusia County Sheriff's office helicopter flew above.

South Daytona Police reported that a neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire. The suspect is currently in his house and not responding to directions, the department said. Around 3:30 p.m., it appeared a man was detained by law enforcement. It's not known what the man's connection to the investigation is at this time.

Though few details about what prompted law enforcement are available, the school said this does impact dismissal – including students who walk or bike home. Students will need to be picked up and won't be released into the neighborhood without being picked up, school officials said. All students will be at the parent pick-up loop. Those without vehicles, can pick students up in the front office.

Parents are asked to the parent loop from the intersection of Ridgewood Avenue and Anastasia Drive and the intersection of Harvard Road and Garfield Drive.

Streets closed

At this time, Kenilworth Avenue at Ridge Avenue and Oriole Lane at Ridge Avenue are shut down, school officials said.