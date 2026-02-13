Daytona 500 guide: TV schedule, history, tickets, prices, parking, winners

The Brief Rev those engines! The Daytona 500 is headed to Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX 35, FOX Sports, and FOX One. Are tickets still available? It's sold out, but tickets may be re-sold on third-party websites.



It's the biggest race in NASCAR – The Daytona 500, and it's headed to Daytona International Speedway this weekend with roaring engines, thousands of race car fans, and a purse worth $31 million. Some refer to it as the "Super Bowl" of NASCAR.

Here's everything you need to know about The Great American Race.

When is the Daytona 500? How can I watch live?

The Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on FOX 35, FOX, FOX Sports, and streamed on the FOX One app.

Are tickets still available?

The race is considered to be sold out, according to NASCAR and Daytona officials. Re-sold tickets may be available on secondary market websites, like StubHub, SeatGeek, and other similar sites.

FOX 35 checked late Wednesday night on StubHub and tickets for Sunday's race were selling between $118 and $700+.

""The DAYTONA 500 continues to be a national moment and cultural landmark woven into the fabric of American sport and identity," said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway, in a statement.

"The demand for fans to experience NASCAR is at an all-time high and their continued support of the sport starts at DAYTONA. With drivers competing for another record purse of over $31 million in the 68th running of The Great American Race, the history books will be rewritten once again at The World Center of Racing."

This year's record-setting purse: $31,045,575

More than $31 million is up for grabs in the Daytona 500 – setting a record for the largest purse in the history of the Daytona 500 race.

How long is the race?

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race held at Daytona International Speedway. Since Daytona's track is 2.5 miles along, professional NASCAR drivers will complete 200 laps around the track, with the winner crossing the finish line to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

The first Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway was held on Feb. 22, 1959, in front of more than 41,000 spectators, according to the Speedway's website. Today, more than 100,000 people can reportedly fill the grand stands at the Speedway.

Who is singing the national anthem?

That hasn't been announced yet.

Here are previous singers:

2020: Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello

2021: Technical Sergeant Sam Allen

2022: Trace Adkins

2023: Breland

2024: 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus

2025: Technical Sgt. Michael J. Aiello

Miss America Cassie Donegan sings at America 250 Florida Duel

Miss America Cassie Donegan performed the national anthem ahead of the America 250 Florida Duel on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Country singer Miranda Lambert is set to perform the pre-race concert.

Who is the Grand Marshal?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will serve at the 2026 Grand Marshal.

Hollywood actor Kurt Russell will serve as the honorary pace car driver.

How does the Daytona 500 work?

A total of 41 drivers will ultimately compete in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. Thirty-seven drivers are locked in – and eight drivers will compete for four remaining spots through a series of duels and qualifying races.

The race itself is divided into 3 stages:

Stage 1: 65 laps

Stage 2: 70 laps

Stage 3: 70 laps

Daytona 500 Schedule & Hours

6 a.m. - Most parking lots open (Lot 1, 3, 4, 6, 8). Lot 7 opens at 7 a.m. Lot 4A (motorcycles) opens at 8 a.m.

7 a.m. - Midway Opens

8:30 a.m. - Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Opens

9:30 a.m. - Daytona International Speedway venue opens

1:30 p.m. - Country singer Miranda Lambert performs Daytona 500 pre-race concert

2:15 p.m. - Daytona 500 driver introductions

2:30 p.m. - Daytona 500 begins with national anthem, pace car, and grand marshal

Safety and security

Here's what's allowed and not allowed inside Daytona International Speedway. Click here to view an interactive map.

Is there free WiFi at Daytona Speedway?

Yup! Looking for the #DAYTONA_GUESTWIFI network.

Where do I pickup an Uber or Lyft?

The official ride-share drop-off and pick-up is near Lot 1. Use the street near Cracker Barrel, off International Speedway. Signage should be posted along the roadway, officials said.