Portillo's postpones opening date for new Orlando location

Looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer to indulge in Portillo's famous hot dogs.

After saying the restaurant would open on March 23, the company announced on Tuesday announced they will be pushing the opening once again.

"We still need a little more time to make sure our restaurant is perfect for all our loyal fans. We will not be opening on March 23rd, and we aren’t prepared to announce a new opening date at this time," Portillo's said in a news release.

Portillo's will be located in The Village at O-Town West in Orlando at 7715 Palm Parkway.

"Hang in there, Orlando… our Italian Beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, and chocolate cake shakes are almost ready for you."

The chain, which originated in the Chicago-area, is known for signature items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

The new location will reportedly be 7,800-square-feet and will include double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios. The interior features a diner theme, with an ode to rock ‘n roll with an electric guitar ceiling installation.

"We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community," Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo previously said. "This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to long-time fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations."

This will be Portillo’s third Florida location and 64th location in the nation. The other two Sunshine State locations are in Tampa and Brandon.

