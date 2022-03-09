Port Orange police investigate after body pulled from vehicle submerged in pond

article

Port Orange police detectives are investigating after a body was located inside a vehicle that became submerged in a retention pond.

Police officers and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene near the intersection of Butterfly Blvd. and S. Swallow Drive. The pond is located behind the Countryside Shopping Center and is adjacent to two condominium complexes.

A dive team assisted in the search of the vehicle and recovered the body of a deceased man. No other details were immediately released.

The Port Orange Police Department's traffic homicide unit is ow investigating. They ask that if anyone witnessed a crash in this area to please call the department.

Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.