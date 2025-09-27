Port Orange man arrested after shooting victim in leg, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Port Orange man was arrested early Saturday following a shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening leg injury.
38-year-old Jeffrey Crabtree was taken into custody after deputies responded to a call shortly after midnight at 2306 Old Samsula Road.
According to officials, the adult male victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Crabtree faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on September 27, 2025.