Port Orange man arrested after shooting victim in leg, officials say

article

The Brief The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Crabtree faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.



A Port Orange man was arrested early Saturday following a shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening leg injury.

38-year-old Jeffrey Crabtree was taken into custody after deputies responded to a call shortly after midnight at 2306 Old Samsula Road.

According to officials, the adult male victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Crabtree faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.