Port Orange man accused of possessing AI-generated child porn

A 68-year-old man is now behind bars after an investigation revealed he was allegedly in possession of AI-generated child pornography.

James Lenharr was arrested on Thursday and is facing 21 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Thursday's arrest via warrant came about a month after the Southeast Volusia Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the Port Orange man's home amid an investigation into child sexual abuse material by the Internet Crimes Against Children Division of the Port Orange Police Department.

The Southeast Volusia Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 4000 block of N. Waterbridge Circle on July 16, 2024. (Photo: Port Orange Police Department)

Detectives found AI- and computer-generated images that "clearly depicted minors," police said.

Lenharr remains in custody in Volusia County without bond, online jail records show.