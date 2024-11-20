Port Canaveral officials back proposal to build fuel pipeline to MCO
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Port Canaveral, already breaking cruise ship records, is now focusing on a new project to improve fuel delivery.
The port, which moves over 3 million tons of fuel across the state, is backing a proposal for a pipeline that would connect the Space Coast to Orlando International Airport.
The goal is to ensure reliable fuel delivery to planes, particularly during storms that can disrupt fuel shipments from Tampa. Port Canaveral CEO John Murray explained that if a hurricane or fog halts shipments, Orlando International, with its high air traffic, could face fuel shortages.
MORE STORIES:
- Newly released video shows alleged attack on school resource deputy at Deltona Middle School
- Mother and son charged with 54 counts of animal abuse after dogs, cats were found in 'deplorable conditions'
- Ajike 'AJ' Owens' family releases statement ahead of Susan Lorincz sentencing next week
- Pet Alliance begins construction on new Orlando shelter after devastating fire
Although the port is not directly building the pipeline, it is actively supporting the project and working with Florida’s Department of Transportation to expedite its development.
Additionally, the port is expected to generate more than $200 million in revenue through 2025, with plans to reinvest a significant portion of that money into further port upgrades.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV