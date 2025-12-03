Port Canaveral becomes world’s busiest cruise port, beating out PortMiami

The Brief Port Canaveral is now the busiest cruise port in the world. The port welcomed 8.6 million passengers this year, topping PortMiami which welcomed 8.5 million passengers. Port Canaveral has six cruise terminals that serve seven different cruise lines, including Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and Carnival.



For the second time ever, Port Canaveral has become the busiest cruise port in the world.

The Brevard County port reported more than 8.6 million passengers for the 2025 fiscal year, according to new figures released by officials Tuesday. That’s a 13% increase from the 7.5 million passengers it welcomed in 2024.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Busy year for Port Canaveral

With the latest figures, Port Canaveral passes PortMiami, which reported 8.5 million passengers this year. The last time Port Canaveral beat out PortMiami was in 2022 when companies were in recovery mode following the COVID pandemic.

"Earning this distinction is a direct reflection of our ongoing commitment and focused efforts to be the best port possible, providing a high-quality experience for all cruise guests sailing from our Port," said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, in a news release. "With thanks to our hard-working teams and the confidence we’ve earned from the cruise lines, this milestone underscores our commitment to supporting our cruise partners’ business growth."

Port Canaveral, which has six cruise terminals that serve seven different cruise lines, has seen steady growth in the last few years. It’s the homeport to some of the world’s largest ships, including Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas and Carnival’s Mardi Gras.

Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises also operate ships out of the port.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Port Canaveral poised for more growth

Port Canaveral will be investing even more in its operations. A $912 million, five-year capital improvement initiative dubbed "Port Canaveral Advantage," will contribute to the expansion of two existing terminals, the development of a seventh cruise terminal and the addition of parking facilities.

The port also said it will deploy new technology to make sailing from the Central Florida area "even more accessible and convenient."