Popular Orlando restaurant named best casual restaurant in Florida: report

A popular Orlando eatery is getting national recognition!

The Daily Meal published its annual Best Casual Restaurants in America list, a state-by-state look at some of the top food joints across the country.

"From hot dog shacks to taco joints, from neighborhood hangouts to legendary barbecue spots, we're pleased to present the best restaurant in each state (and Washington, D.C.) where the food is cheap and you'll feel right at home in jeans," The Daily Meal said about its list.

In Florida, the top dog was none other than Orlando's 4 Rivers Smokehouse. Here's what the food site said about its decision:

"4 Rivers is the brainchild of Florida barbecue master John Rivers, and since opening in October 2009, it has become incredibly well-respected, with nine operating smokehouses across the state. Rivers' backstory is certainly nontraditional: He spent 20 years in the health care industry, but during his travels he decided to learn everything there is to know about barbecue, and after retiring he set about perfecting his own recipes, and the end result is some first-class barbecue. The smoker at each of the 14 Florida locations is on at full blast throughout the day and night, smoking everything from Angus brisket, St. Louis ribs, pork shoulders, and chicken to wings, jalapeños, and a "brontosaurus" beef rib. The meat alone is enough to leave you happy and satisfied, but don't forget about the sandwiches, like the famed Texas Destroyer: smoked brisket, onion rings, jalapeños, and melted provolone smothered in house barbecue sauce."

4 Rivers has eight locations in the Central Florida area, including two in Orlando and one each in Winter Park, Winter Garden, Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Lakeland and Longwood.

Click here to see The Daily Meal's full list.