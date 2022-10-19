Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

article

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport.

The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.

Akron-Canton, OH (Wed and Sat, starting March 1, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79*)

Tulsa, OK (Wed and Sat, starting March 1, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79*)

Huntsville, AL (Thurs and Sun, starting March 2, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $89* )

Bentonville/Fayetteville, AK (Mon and Fri, starting March 3, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $89*)

The airline has three price bundles; nice, nicer, and nicest. Nice and Nicer bundles are offered across Breeze’s fleet of Embraer 195 e-jets and Airbus A220s, while Nicest – including a First Class seat - is only available on the A220s.

Travelers can also buy a "Nice or "Nicer" bundle and add a first class seat.