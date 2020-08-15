Polk deputies searching for vehicle after deadly Fort Meade hit-and-run

Deputies in Polk County are looking for help identifying the driver that killed a pedestrian, then drove off.

The deadly crash happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday along U.S. Highway 17 at the intersection the intersection with Hammock Lake Drive in Fort Meade.

The as-yet unidentified victim was found in the outside lane of southbound US 17. According to the deputies, it appears the victim was walking or standing there when he was struck. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash, they noted.

Deputies say the victim was a Hispanic male, about 60 years old.

The vehicle that struck him did not stop at the scene. Investigators say they believe it may have been a commercial vehicle, but don’t have any other details.

The sheriff’s office says anyone has any information about the driver, the vehicle, or any other details is asked to call Detective Brackley at 863-297-1100, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

