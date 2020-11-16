Polk County shooting leaves deputy injured, suspect hospitalized, officials say

The suspect involved in a deputy-involved shooting in Mulberry was hospitalized, according to the sheriff's office, and one of the deputies had a minor injury to his arm.

The shooting occurred on Nichols Road. According to investigators, an armed male suspect fired a weapon at deputies, and they returned fire. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff's office hasn't released information on what led up to the shooting.

They said additional information may be released later Monday morning.