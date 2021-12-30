Polk County 'Grinch' who stole family's Christmas gifts arrested, requested to go to Hillsborough jail instead

article

A suspect wanted for stealing a Lakeland family's Christmas gifts – described a real-life "Grinch" by the Polk County sheriff – was found at a Plant City hotel after his family and friends refused to stay with him due to his "new notoriety" as the sheriff's office searched him for ten days.

After 28-year old Raheim Jamaar Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday, he requested to go to Hillsborough County Jail because he was "upset with Polk County deputies because they kept bothering family members, friends, and acquaintances about where he, Johnson, was," according to the agency's news release.

Johnson is accused of breaking into a Lakeland home owned by a single mother and stealing her TV, work laptop and gifts from under the Christmas tree on December 20. The gifts were intended for her two daughters, ages 8 and 11.

"He’s a Grinch," Sheriff Grady Judd said on the day detectives released surveillance footage of him. "We always have to have one, right? Obviously, this guy has egg nog for brains because we have video of him breaking into this house."

Inside the Lakeland home, cameras were rolling as he roamed throughout the house, officials described. They said he kicked down the front door about 15 minutes after the mother left the house. Polk detectives were able to identify Johnson two days later, but were still searching for him.

On Thursday, Johnson was found by the U.S. Marshals' Service at the Knight's Inn at 301 South Frontage Road in Plant City.

"He said he was about to have to turn himself in because he was out of money and no one would let him stay with them due to his new notoriety because Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives were pressuring people to find him and turn him in," according to a statement from the agency. "He was upset that he had to rent a motel room because he could not stay with friends or family."

Officials said he rented the room under a fake name. Johnson was not cooperating with detectives.

They were unable to find the property and gifts stolen from the Lakeland home, but the stolen gifts were since replaced by the Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc., Polk County Toys for Tots and a local businessman who was not identified by deputies.

Sheriff Judd released the following statement:

"I’m very disappointed Mr. Johnson did not tell deputies where the gifts are. My guess is he sold them soon after they were stolen. I thank the U.S. Marshals Service for finding this Grinch. For now, he’s in jail.

We will work hard to make sure he’s held accountable for stealing a family’s Christmas. I’m also very thankful to all those who provided us tips on who Johnson was and where he was. Because of these tips, we kept him on the run, lying low, and hopefully he did not have a chance to steal from innocent citizens while we looked for him."

Johnson faces several charges including burglary of a home, grand theft, conspiracy to commit burglary, use of a two-way device, and criminal mischief.

He was taken to the Polk County Jail.