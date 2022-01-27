Expand / Collapse search

Polk County detectives arrest 60 in 'Swipe Left for Meth' undercover sting

By FOX 13 news staff
Full press conference: Polk Sheriff Grady Judd details undercover meth sting arrests using dating apps

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd detailed how detectives arrested 60 suspects in an undercover meth sting, where people were allegedly selling drugs on dating apps. In addition to meth, the sheriff's office says cocaine, fentanyl and LSD were also being sold by the suspects.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County detectives had their eye on dating apps, monitoring the sale of illegal drugs in an undercover operation that led to dozens of arrests.

The sting lasted about six months. Detectives said they also obtained warrants for 8 people who are still at large.

Officials said they began their undercover investigation after receiving a tip from Heartland Crime Stoppers that people were selling drugs on mobile dating apps. 

Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspects would use certain code words and emojis in their profiles. Once someone would "swipe left," they would message and offer to sell drugs, which investigators said mainly involved meth but also included cocaine, Ecstasy, LSD, fentanyl and marijuana.

"No one hit us up for a date, it was all about selling drugs," Judd said. "It was a shock to us, they were openly advertising."

The sheriff displayed a large binder, showing the lengthy criminal histories of the suspects involved in the case.

"When they're brazen enough to have a criminal history like that and openly sell drugs on an app that anybody – to include children – can have access to, that's a problem," he said. "It's the first time we've ever done an investigation like this. They were totally bold."

