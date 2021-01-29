Expand / Collapse search

Polk County deputies encounter massive alligator near school in Lakeland

Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Polk County
FOX 35 Orlando

Large alligator trapped near school in Lakeland

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office encountered a large alligator that was sunning on a sidewalk in Lakeland Thursday morning.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office encountered a large alligator that was sunning on a sidewalk in the Lakeland area on Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the western shore of Scott Lake in the Lakeland Highlands community about a nuisance gator that was spotted not far from Lakeland Highlands Middle School.

A trapper was called out to collect the estimated 10-foot-long, 800-pound reptile, which did not go without a fight.

GATOR ROUNDUP: Here are the biggest Florida alligator videos of 2020

Trapper Doug Payne told the Lakeland Ledger that the gator was taken to a processor, where its meat and hide were harvested.

Deputy Ashtin Mosley recorded a video of the gator which was posted to the Polk County Sheriff's Twitter page on Friday.

"And no, she won't be sporting a new belt and boots next week," the post read.

RELATED: 13-foot massive alligator snatches duck from hunters 

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.