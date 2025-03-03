Alligator bites kayaker in Osceola County, officials say

The Brief A kayaker was bitten by an alligator in Osceola County, according to officials. The victim was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing.



Kayaker bitten

What we know:

Police were contacted after a kayaker was bitten by an alligator in Osceola County Monday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the call came in and pinpointed the location as Tiger Canal Creek in Osceola County. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) arrived on scene first around 1:55p.m.

20 people were part of the group kayaking. One person sustained injuries and one person had their life jacket ripped off.

According to FWC, the victim was bitten on the elbow and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to remove the alligator.

The sheriff's office also confirmed that the person who sustained injuries had been airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

FWC still on scene

What we don't know:

FWC officials are still on scene with the other kayakers.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 35 has reached out to FWC for more information and this story will be updated as we learn more.

