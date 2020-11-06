Political experts weigh in on potential lawsuits surrounding the presidential election

Questions are surrounding the potential lawsuits surrounding the outcome of the presidential election and political experts are weighing in.

President Donald Trump has made claims about this election being fraudulent. President Trump made the claims at a press conference Thursday.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," said President Trump.

University of Central Florida Political Science Professor Dr. John Hanley said the claims do not have substantial evidence behind them.

"To date, we have not seen something that is substantial enough to warrant a reversal in how we think this election is going," said Hanley.

The 2020 Presidental Race has not been called as of 11 p.m. Friday night, but Former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead. The Associated Press is projecting Biden to win swing states that could give the former Vice President a clear path to the presidency.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump Campaign lawsuits this week. Hanley said President Trump's legal battle could continue but doesn't expect it will last long.

"I think there are only so many lawsuits that you can file. They do cost money. You're able to fundraise to pay for these lawsuits, that might factor in if he's able to get people to pay that could continue them for a bit," Hanley said. "At a certain point, the win-loss record accumulates on you so I think at some point you have to give it up and move on to the next stage."